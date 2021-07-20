Earnings : What to expect Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Earnings results for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Silvergate Capital last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company earned $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. Silvergate Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Silvergate Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158012”.

Analyst Opinion on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.44%. The high price target for SI is $175.00 and the low price target for SI is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silvergate Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $121.29, Silvergate Capital has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $86.36. Silvergate Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Silvergate Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

In the past three months, Silvergate Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,569,688.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Silvergate Capital is held by insiders. 67.45% of the stock of Silvergate Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI



Earnings for Silvergate Capital are expected to grow by 49.48% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.08. Silvergate Capital has a P/B Ratio of 5.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here