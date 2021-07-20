Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Earnings results for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Sleep Number last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Sleep Number has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Sleep Number will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sleep Number in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.63%. The high price target for SNBR is $165.00 and the low price target for SNBR is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sleep Number has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.50, Sleep Number has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $106.47. Sleep Number has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Sleep Number does not currently pay a dividend. Sleep Number does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sleep Number insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,382,233.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by insiders. 92.33% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 3.83% in the coming year, from $6.78 to $7.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 17.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 17.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Sleep Number has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

