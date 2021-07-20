Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Earnings results for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

SmartFinancial last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. SmartFinancial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. SmartFinancial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158581”.

Analyst Opinion on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.78%. The high price target for SMBK is $27.00 and the low price target for SMBK is $27.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

SmartFinancial has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, SmartFinancial has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $23.73. SmartFinancial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SmartFinancial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SmartFinancial is 13.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SmartFinancial will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.96% next year. This indicates that SmartFinancial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

In the past three months, SmartFinancial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.23% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by insiders. 44.21% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK



Earnings for SmartFinancial are expected to grow by 6.83% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 11.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. SmartFinancial has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

