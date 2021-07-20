Earnings and Growth Analysis : Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Earnings results for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Synovus Financial last announced its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company earned $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synovus Financial has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Synovus Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Synovus Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.41%. The high price target for SNV is $59.00 and the low price target for SNV is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synovus Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.39, Synovus Financial has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $40.57. Synovus Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Synovus Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Synovus Financial is 54.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Synovus Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.51% next year. This indicates that Synovus Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

In the past three months, Synovus Financial insiders have bought 36.47% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $90,643.00 in company stock and sold $66,420.00 in company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Synovus Financial is held by insiders. 76.31% of the stock of Synovus Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV



Earnings for Synovus Financial are expected to decrease by -3.79% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.20. The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.08. Synovus Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synovus Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

