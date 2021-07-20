How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Earnings results for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Teradyne last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradyne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.83%. The high price target for TER is $180.00 and the low price target for TER is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teradyne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.06, Teradyne has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $120.06. Teradyne has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Teradyne has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teradyne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teradyne is 8.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teradyne will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.08% next year. This indicates that Teradyne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Teradyne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,254,293.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Teradyne is held by insiders. 92.40% of the stock of Teradyne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 5.02% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 27.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 27.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.36. Teradyne has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradyne has a P/B Ratio of 9.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

