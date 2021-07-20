Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Earnings results for The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

The Travelers Companies last announced its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Its revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Travelers Companies has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. The Travelers Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. The Travelers Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5555606”.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Travelers Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $152.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.61%. The high price target for TRV is $185.00 and the low price target for TRV is $115.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Travelers Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.18, The Travelers Companies has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $151.26. The Travelers Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Travelers Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Travelers Companies has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Travelers Companies is 33.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Travelers Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.30% next year. This indicates that The Travelers Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Travelers Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,161,124.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of The Travelers Companies is held by insiders. 82.27% of the stock of The Travelers Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Travelers Companies are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $11.22 to $12.44 per share. The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 13.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.55. The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 13.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. The Travelers Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Travelers Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

