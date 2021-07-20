Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Earnings results for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS AG is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

UBS Group last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. UBS Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UBS Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.78%. The high price target for UBS is $15.09 and the low price target for UBS is $15.09. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” UBS Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

UBS Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.09, UBS Group has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $14.54. UBS Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

UBS Group has a dividend yield of 0.81%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UBS Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UBS Group is 6.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UBS Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.06% next year. This indicates that UBS Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, UBS Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of UBS Group is held by insiders. Only 31.55% of the stock of UBS Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for UBS Group are expected to grow by 6.92% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 7.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of UBS Group is 7.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. UBS Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UBS Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

