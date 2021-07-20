Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Earnings results for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

United Community Banks last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. United Community Banks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. United Community Banks will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Community Banks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.17%. The high price target for UCBI is $23.50 and the low price target for UCBI is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Community Banks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Community Banks is 38.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Community Banks will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.89% next year. This indicates that United Community Banks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

In the past three months, United Community Banks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $513,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by insiders. 90.88% of the stock of United Community Banks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI



Earnings for United Community Banks are expected to decrease by -8.55% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 12.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.58. The P/E ratio of United Community Banks is 12.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.89. United Community Banks has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

