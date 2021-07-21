Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Earnings results for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.2.

Anthem last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company earned $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $22.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Anthem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Anthem will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3826.

Analyst Opinion on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anthem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $409.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.01%. The high price target for ANTM is $460.00 and the low price target for ANTM is $337.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anthem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Anthem has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anthem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Anthem is 20.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anthem will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.99% next year. This indicates that Anthem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

In the past three months, Anthem insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,376,233.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Anthem is held by insiders. 88.45% of the stock of Anthem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM



Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 11.96% in the coming year, from $25.25 to $28.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 20.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 20.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

