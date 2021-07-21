Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Earnings results for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.97.

ASML last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has generated $9.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASML in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $593.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.31%. The high price target for ASML is $800.00 and the low price target for ASML is $322.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASML has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $593.00, ASML has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $684.05. ASML has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ASML has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ASML is 32.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ASML will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.38% next year. This indicates that ASML will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

In the past three months, ASML insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.21% of the stock of ASML is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML



Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 19.37% in the coming year, from $15.33 to $18.30 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 54.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.93. The P/E ratio of ASML is 54.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.00. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 18.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here