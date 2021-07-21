Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Earnings results for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Baker Hughes last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Baker Hughes will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.08%. The high price target for BKR is $32.00 and the low price target for BKR is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baker Hughes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.26, Baker Hughes has a forecasted upside of 21.1% from its current price of $20.04. Baker Hughes has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes pays a meaningful dividend of 3.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Baker Hughes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Baker Hughes is 122.03%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Baker Hughes will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.50% next year. This indicates that Baker Hughes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

In the past three months, Baker Hughes insiders have sold 4,772.47% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $19,950,000.00 in company stock and sold $972,058,380.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Baker Hughes is held by insiders. 95.61% of the stock of Baker Hughes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR



Earnings for Baker Hughes are expected to grow by 54.55% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -77.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -77.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Baker Hughes has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here