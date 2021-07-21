Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Earnings results for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Banner last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Banner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Banner will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157551”.

Analyst Opinion on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.98%. The high price target for BANR is $66.00 and the low price target for BANR is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Banner has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $50.90. Banner has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banner is 48.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banner will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.10% next year. This indicates that Banner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

In the past three months, Banner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,308.00 in company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of Banner is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of Banner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR



Earnings for Banner are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Banner is 12.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Banner is 12.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Banner has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

