, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Earnings results for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Cohen & Steers last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business earned $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Its revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Cohen & Steers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Cohen & Steers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995654”.

Analyst Opinion on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cohen & Steers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.79%. The high price target for CNS is $83.00 and the low price target for CNS is $76.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cohen & Steers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.50, Cohen & Steers has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $80.13. Cohen & Steers has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cohen & Steers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cohen & Steers is 70.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

In the past three months, Cohen & Steers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.91% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.96% of the stock of Cohen & Steers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS



The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 37.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Cohen & Steers is 37.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. Cohen & Steers has a P/B Ratio of 21.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here