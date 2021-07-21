How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Earnings results for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

Crown Castle International last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.8. Crown Castle International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Crown Castle International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “1720768”.

Analyst Opinion on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.96%. The high price target for CCI is $224.00 and the low price target for CCI is $155.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown Castle International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.17, Crown Castle International has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $203.28. Crown Castle International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crown Castle International has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crown Castle International is 78.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crown Castle International will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.68% in the coming year. This indicates that Crown Castle International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

In the past three months, Crown Castle International insiders have sold 134.69% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $56,274.00 in company stock and sold $132,069.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Crown Castle International is held by insiders. 90.31% of the stock of Crown Castle International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI



Earnings for Crown Castle International are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $7.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown Castle International is 90.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Crown Castle International is 90.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. Crown Castle International has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown Castle International has a P/B Ratio of 9.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here