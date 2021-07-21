Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Earnings results for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

CSX last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Its revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CSX has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. CSX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. CSX will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.36%. The high price target for CSX is $40.00 and the low price target for CSX is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.54, CSX has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $31.18. CSX has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CSX is 30.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSX will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.70% next year. This indicates that CSX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

In the past three months, CSX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $207,749,234.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of CSX is held by insiders. 73.11% of the stock of CSX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX



Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of CSX is 26.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.90. The P/E ratio of CSX is 26.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.34. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

