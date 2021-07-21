Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Earnings results for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Discover Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Discover Financial Services has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Discover Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Discover Financial Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.11%. The high price target for DFS is $146.00 and the low price target for DFS is $58.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Discover Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.80, Discover Financial Services has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $121.28. Discover Financial Services has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Discover Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Discover Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Discover Financial Services is 48.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Discover Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.92% next year. This indicates that Discover Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Discover Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,213,580.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by insiders. 84.58% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Discover Financial Services are expected to decrease by -13.87% in the coming year, from $13.70 to $11.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 13.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. Discover Financial Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.16. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Discover Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

