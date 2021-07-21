Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Earnings results for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Eagle Bancorp last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company earned $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Eagle Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Eagle Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.83%. The high price target for EGBN is $45.00 and the low price target for EGBN is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eagle Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.50, Eagle Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 28.8% from its current price of $55.50. Eagle Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Eagle Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 24.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.08% next year. This indicates that Eagle Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Eagle Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $110,760.00 in company stock. Only 1.91% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.62% of the stock of Eagle Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Eagle Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.21% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $4.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 11.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Eagle Bancorp is 11.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Eagle Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

