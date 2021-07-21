Earnings : What to expect Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Earnings results for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

Equifax last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has generated $6.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Equifax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Equifax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equifax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $204.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.38%. The high price target for EFX is $270.00 and the low price target for EFX is $8.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equifax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $204.29, Equifax has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $256.58. Equifax has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equifax has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equifax is 22.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equifax will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.22% next year. This indicates that Equifax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

In the past three months, Equifax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,185,441.00 in company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Equifax is held by insiders. 92.14% of the stock of Equifax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equifax (NYSE:EFX



Earnings for Equifax are expected to grow by 21.25% in the coming year, from $7.06 to $8.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 52.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.93. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 52.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.49. Equifax has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equifax has a P/B Ratio of 9.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

