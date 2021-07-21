Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Earnings results for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm earned $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. First Industrial Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. First Industrial Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “8329515”.

Analyst Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.64%. The high price target for FR is $58.00 and the low price target for FR is $19.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Industrial Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, First Industrial Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $55.00. First Industrial Realty Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Industrial Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 58.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Industrial Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.43% next year. This indicates that First Industrial Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

In the past three months, First Industrial Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,017,992.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.58% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR



Earnings for First Industrial Realty Trust are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 32.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. First Industrial Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

