thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Earnings results for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

FirstCash last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstCash has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. FirstCash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstCash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.71%. The high price target for FCFS is $83.00 and the low price target for FCFS is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstCash has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FirstCash is 39.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstCash will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.19% next year. This indicates that FirstCash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

In the past three months, FirstCash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of FirstCash is held by insiders. 92.92% of the stock of FirstCash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FirstCash are expected to grow by 19.39% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 28.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 28.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. FirstCash has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

