Nothing seems to bother Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Earnings results for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Globe Life last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Globe Life has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Globe Life will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globe Life in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.96%. The high price target for GL is $135.00 and the low price target for GL is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Globe Life has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

In the past three months, Globe Life insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,437,361.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Globe Life is held by insiders. 74.13% of the stock of Globe Life is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globe Life (NYSE:GL



The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 13.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Globe Life is 13.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. Globe Life has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

