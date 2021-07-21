Must-See Earnings Estimates Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Earnings results for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Graco last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Its revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Graco has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Graco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Graco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9785074”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.34%. The high price target for GGG is $90.00 and the low price target for GGG is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Graco has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $77.03. Graco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Graco has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graco is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graco will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.20% next year. This indicates that Graco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Graco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,266,914.00 in company stock. Only 3.63% of the stock of Graco is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of Graco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Graco are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Graco is 36.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of Graco is 36.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 32.62. Graco has a PEG Ratio of 3.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Graco has a P/B Ratio of 10.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

