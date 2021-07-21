Will stock surge before Earnings results? Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Earnings results for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Harley-Davidson last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Harley-Davidson has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Harley-Davidson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Harley-Davidson will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.68%. The high price target for HOG is $70.00 and the low price target for HOG is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harley-Davidson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.92, Harley-Davidson has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $43.80. Harley-Davidson has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Harley-Davidson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Harley-Davidson is 77.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Harley-Davidson will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.19% next year. This indicates that Harley-Davidson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

In the past three months, Harley-Davidson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by insiders. 88.08% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG



Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 4.49% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 35.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 35.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 41.10. Harley-Davidson has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Harley-Davidson has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

