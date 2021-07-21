Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Earnings results for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

ICON Public last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public has generated $6.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. ICON Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. ICON Public will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICON Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $234.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.81%. The high price target for ICLR is $280.00 and the low price target for ICLR is $200.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ICON Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $234.90, ICON Public has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $215.88. ICON Public has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

ICON Public does not currently pay a dividend. ICON Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ICON Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.00% of the stock of ICON Public is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 92.80% of the stock of ICON Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ICON Public are expected to grow by 21.18% in the coming year, from $9.16 to $11.10 per share. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 34.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 34.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. ICON Public has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICON Public has a P/B Ratio of 6.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

