Earnings and Growth Analysis : Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Earnings results for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

Johnson & Johnson last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Its revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Johnson & Johnson will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13719862”.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $190.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.02%. The high price target for JNJ is $200.00 and the low price target for JNJ is $175.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson & Johnson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.38, Johnson & Johnson has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $168.45. Johnson & Johnson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson & Johnson has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 52.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson & Johnson will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.13% next year. This indicates that Johnson & Johnson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

In the past three months, Johnson & Johnson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by insiders. 66.60% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ



Earnings for Johnson & Johnson are expected to grow by 8.41% in the coming year, from $9.51 to $10.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 29.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.93. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 29.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.52. Johnson & Johnson has a PEG Ratio of 2.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson & Johnson has a P/B Ratio of 7.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

