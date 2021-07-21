Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Earnings results for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Kaiser Aluminum last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company earned $324 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Its revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kaiser Aluminum has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.6. Kaiser Aluminum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Kaiser Aluminum will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-697-5978.

Analyst Opinion on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.07%. The high price target for KALU is $124.00 and the low price target for KALU is $110.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kaiser Aluminum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is 95.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

In the past three months, Kaiser Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,185,238.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Kaiser Aluminum is held by insiders. 97.21% of the stock of Kaiser Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU



The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is 436.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Kaiser Aluminum is 436.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 40.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 2.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

