Earnings and Growth Analysis : Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Earnings results for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Kinder Morgan last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business earned $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Kinder Morgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Kinder Morgan will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3049 with passcode “96413”.

Analyst Opinion on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.10%. The high price target for KMI is $21.00 and the low price target for KMI is $13.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kinder Morgan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.93, Kinder Morgan has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $17.47. Kinder Morgan has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kinder Morgan has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinder Morgan is 122.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kinder Morgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 118.68% in the coming year. This indicates that Kinder Morgan may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

In the past three months, Kinder Morgan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $942,310.00 in company stock. Only 14.22% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by insiders. 59.43% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI



Earnings for Kinder Morgan are expected to decrease by -25.41% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 21.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 21.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 22.61. Kinder Morgan has a PEG Ratio of 4.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kinder Morgan has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

