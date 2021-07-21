Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Earnings results for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight Transportation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Knight-Swift Transportation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.50%. The high price target for KNX is $75.00 and the low price target for KNX is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Knight-Swift Transportation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.60, Knight-Swift Transportation has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $48.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Knight-Swift Transportation will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.31% next year. This indicates that Knight-Swift Transportation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

In the past three months, Knight-Swift Transportation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,912.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by insiders. 86.46% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX



Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $3.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 17.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 56.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here