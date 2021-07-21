Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Earnings results for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Landstar System last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System has generated $5.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Landstar System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Landstar System will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landstar System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $270.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.46%. The high price target for LSTR is $1,750.00 and the low price target for LSTR is $113.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Landstar System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.85, and is based on no buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $270.38, Landstar System has a forecasted upside of 75.5% from its current price of $154.10. Landstar System has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Landstar System has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Landstar System is 15.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Landstar System will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.32% next year. This indicates that Landstar System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

In the past three months, Landstar System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,427,200.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Landstar System is held by insiders. 97.14% of the stock of Landstar System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR



Earnings for Landstar System are expected to decrease by -6.00% in the coming year, from $8.66 to $8.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 25.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of Landstar System is 25.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.13. Landstar System has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Landstar System has a P/B Ratio of 8.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

