Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Earnings results for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Las Vegas Sands last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Las Vegas Sands has generated ($2.12) earnings per share over the last year. Las Vegas Sands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Las Vegas Sands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.88%. The high price target for LVS is $77.00 and the low price target for LVS is $47.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Las Vegas Sands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.58, Las Vegas Sands has a forecasted upside of 28.9% from its current price of $47.78. Las Vegas Sands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands does not currently pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

In the past three months, Las Vegas Sands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Las Vegas Sands is held by insiders. 38.15% of the stock of Las Vegas Sands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS



Earnings for Las Vegas Sands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Las Vegas Sands is -18.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Las Vegas Sands is -18.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Las Vegas Sands has a P/B Ratio of 10.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

