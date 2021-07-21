Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Earnings results for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.5600000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.7199999999999998.

Lithia Motors last issued its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Its revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lithia Motors has generated $18.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Lithia Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Lithia Motors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $368.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.75%. The high price target for LAD is $500.00 and the low price target for LAD is $285.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lithia Motors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $368.90, Lithia Motors has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $355.56. Lithia Motors has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lithia Motors has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lithia Motors is 7.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lithia Motors will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.32% next year. This indicates that Lithia Motors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

In the past three months, Lithia Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,787.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Lithia Motors is held by insiders. 94.79% of the stock of Lithia Motors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD



Earnings for Lithia Motors are expected to grow by 8.58% in the coming year, from $24.23 to $26.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 15.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Lithia Motors is 15.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 43.45. Lithia Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lithia Motors has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

