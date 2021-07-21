Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Earnings results for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Live Oak Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business earned $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Live Oak Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Live Oak Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5508559”.

Analyst Opinion on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.65%. The high price target for LOB is $80.00 and the low price target for LOB is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Live Oak Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.75, Live Oak Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $56.87. Live Oak Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Live Oak Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 8.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Live Oak Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.51% next year. This indicates that Live Oak Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

In the past three months, Live Oak Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.40% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by insiders. 52.97% of the stock of Live Oak Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB



Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to grow by 3.91% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 23.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 23.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. Live Oak Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

