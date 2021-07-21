Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Earnings results for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Moelis & Company last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company earned $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Its revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Moelis & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Moelis & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157808”.

Analyst Opinion on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.23%. The high price target for MC is $68.00 and the low price target for MC is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Moelis & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Moelis & Company is 75.60%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Moelis & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.07% next year. This indicates that Moelis & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

In the past three months, Moelis & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,715,368.00 in company stock. Only 8.46% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by insiders. 88.98% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC



Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. Moelis & Company has a P/B Ratio of 7.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

