numbers crunched for you before earnings results M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Earnings results for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.76.

M&T Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. M&T Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. M&T Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1338608”.

Analyst Opinion on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M&T Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $159.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.26%. The high price target for MTB is $180.00 and the low price target for MTB is $128.68. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

M&T Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $159.70, M&T Bank has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $135.04. M&T Bank has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. M&T Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of M&T Bank is 43.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M&T Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.95% next year. This indicates that M&T Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

In the past three months, M&T Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,425,561.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by insiders. 83.63% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB



Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to decrease by -5.12% in the coming year, from $13.27 to $12.59 per share. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 11.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. M&T Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

