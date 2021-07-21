Earnings and Growth Analysis : Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Earnings results for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Nasdaq last posted its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business earned $851 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $6.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Nasdaq has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Nasdaq will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nasdaq in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.20%. The high price target for NDAQ is $208.00 and the low price target for NDAQ is $120.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nasdaq has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.88, Nasdaq has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $180.90. Nasdaq has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nasdaq has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nasdaq is 34.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nasdaq will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.55% next year. This indicates that Nasdaq will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

In the past three months, Nasdaq insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,731,996.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by insiders. 73.23% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ



Earnings for Nasdaq are expected to grow by 3.25% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $7.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. Nasdaq has a P/B Ratio of 4.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

