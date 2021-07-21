Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Earnings results for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

NETGEAR last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business earned $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. Its revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. NETGEAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. NETGEAR will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NETGEAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.01%. The high price target for NTGR is $58.00 and the low price target for NTGR is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR does not currently pay a dividend. NETGEAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

In the past three months, NETGEAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,848,730.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by insiders. 99.51% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR



Earnings for NETGEAR are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 13.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.18. NETGEAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

