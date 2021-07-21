may delivered a positive earnings surprise Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Earnings results for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Northern Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northern Trust has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Northern Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Northern Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3008758”.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.82%. The high price target for NTRS is $128.00 and the low price target for NTRS is $85.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Northern Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.64, Northern Trust has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $111.80. Northern Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northern Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northern Trust is 48.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northern Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.89% next year. This indicates that Northern Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

In the past three months, Northern Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,530,631.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by insiders. 80.90% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS



Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 10.32% in the coming year, from $6.88 to $7.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 19.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 19.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

