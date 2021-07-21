Wall street estimates Earnings report OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Earnings results for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

OneMain last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. OneMain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. OneMain will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7335013”.

Analyst Opinion on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneMain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.43%. The high price target for OMF is $75.00 and the low price target for OMF is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneMain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.91, OneMain has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $59.55. OneMain has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OneMain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OneMain is 46.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OneMain will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.45% next year. This indicates that OneMain will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

In the past three months, OneMain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $574,620,783.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of OneMain is held by insiders. 84.42% of the stock of OneMain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneMain (NYSE:OMF



Earnings for OneMain are expected to decrease by -13.17% in the coming year, from $9.64 to $8.37 per share. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 7.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 7.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. OneMain has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here