How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.4. Rexford Industrial Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Rexford Industrial Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720736”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.53%. The high price target for REXR is $66.00 and the low price target for REXR is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexford Industrial Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Rexford Industrial Realty has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $60.23. Rexford Industrial Realty has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 72.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexford Industrial Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.63% next year. This indicates that Rexford Industrial Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Rexford Industrial Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,791,620.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty is held by insiders.

Earnings for Rexford Industrial Realty are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 100.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 100.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexford Industrial Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

