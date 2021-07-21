Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Earnings results for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

RLI last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. Its revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RLI has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. RLI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. RLI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RLI (NYSE:RLI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.91%. The high price target for RLI is $130.00 and the low price target for RLI is $98.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RLI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.33, RLI has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $106.94. RLI has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RLI has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of RLI is 38.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RLI will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.75% next year. This indicates that RLI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RLI (NYSE:RLI)

In the past three months, RLI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.09% of the stock of RLI is held by insiders. 83.79% of the stock of RLI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RLI (NYSE:RLI



Earnings for RLI are expected to grow by 5.70% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of RLI is 16.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of RLI is 16.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. RLI has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

