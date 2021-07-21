, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Earnings results for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communication, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Rogers Communications last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Rogers Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Rogers Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 604-638-9010 with passcode “7237”.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.44%. The high price target for RCI is $80.00 and the low price target for RCI is $63.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.50, Rogers Communications has a forecasted upside of 35.4% from its current price of $52.79. Rogers Communications has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rogers Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rogers Communications is 30.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rogers Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.88% next year. This indicates that Rogers Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

In the past three months, Rogers Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.57% of the stock of Rogers Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI



Earnings for Rogers Communications are expected to grow by 15.03% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 29.27. Rogers Communications has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rogers Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

