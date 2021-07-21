Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Earnings results for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

SAP last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP has generated $5.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. SAP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. SAP will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SAP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.32%. The high price target for SAP is $163.00 and the low price target for SAP is $45.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SAP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.22, SAP has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $144.10. SAP has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

SAP has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SAP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SAP is 31.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SAP will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.20% next year. This indicates that SAP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, SAP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.35% of the stock of SAP is held by insiders. Only 4.27% of the stock of SAP is held by institutions.

Earnings for SAP are expected to grow by 21.94% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.78 per share. The P/E ratio of SAP is 27.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of SAP is 27.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.18. SAP has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SAP has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

