Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Seagate Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Its revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Seagate Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Seagate Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagate Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.99%. The high price target for STX is $120.00 and the low price target for STX is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seagate Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.90, Seagate Technology has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $85.49. Seagate Technology has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 3.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seagate Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seagate Technology is 58.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Seagate Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.82% next year. This indicates that Seagate Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

In the past three months, Seagate Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $531,663,617.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by insiders. 86.21% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Seagate Technology are expected to grow by 32.48% in the coming year, from $5.08 to $6.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 21.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 21.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 48.98. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 10.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 12.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

