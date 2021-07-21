Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Earnings results for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

SEI Investments last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. Its revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. SEI Investments has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. SEI Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. SEI Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “1520669”.

Analyst Opinion on SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SEI Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.94%. The high price target for SEIC is $74.00 and the low price target for SEIC is $70.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SEI Investments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.83, SEI Investments has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $61.96. SEI Investments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SEI Investments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SEI Investments is 24.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SEI Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.59% next year. This indicates that SEI Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

In the past three months, SEI Investments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,769,250.00 in company stock. Only 24.50% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by insiders. 67.78% of the stock of SEI Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC



Earnings for SEI Investments are expected to grow by 6.70% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of SEI Investments is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. SEI Investments has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SEI Investments has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

