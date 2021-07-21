Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Earnings results for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

SL Green Realty last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm earned $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Its revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has generated $7.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. SL Green Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. SL Green Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “5177356”.

Analyst Opinion on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.80%. The high price target for SLG is $90.00 and the low price target for SLG is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SL Green Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SL Green Realty is 51.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SL Green Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.45% next year. This indicates that SL Green Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

In the past three months, SL Green Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.45% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by insiders. 85.65% of the stock of SL Green Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG



Earnings for SL Green Realty are expected to grow by 5.95% in the coming year, from $6.55 to $6.94 per share. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 23.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of SL Green Realty is 23.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.43. SL Green Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SL Green Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

