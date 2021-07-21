Must-See Earnings Estimates for: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Earnings results for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

SLM last posted its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business earned $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. SLM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. SLM will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4445949”.

Analyst Opinion on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SLM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.33%. The high price target for SLM is $28.00 and the low price target for SLM is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SLM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, SLM has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $20.03. SLM has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SLM has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SLM is 5.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SLM will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.53% next year. This indicates that SLM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

In the past three months, SLM insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of SLM is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM



Earnings for SLM are expected to decrease by -14.24% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of SLM is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of SLM is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. SLM has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here