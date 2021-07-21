Did they just beat EPS? Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Earnings results for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Sterling Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Sterling Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Sterling Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.61%. The high price target for STL is $30.00 and the low price target for STL is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sterling Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.67, Sterling Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $21.64. Sterling Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sterling Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sterling Bancorp is 23.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sterling Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.46% next year. This indicates that Sterling Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

In the past three months, Sterling Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $734,008.00 in company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by insiders. 84.51% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL



Earnings for Sterling Bancorp are expected to grow by 4.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Sterling Bancorp is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.22. The P/E ratio of Sterling Bancorp is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.59. Sterling Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

