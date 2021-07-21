How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Earnings results for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Stewart Information Services last announced its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Stewart Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Stewart Information Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-2703.

Analyst Opinion on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.31%. The high price target for STC is $70.00 and the low price target for STC is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stewart Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Stewart Information Services has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $55.65. Stewart Information Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stewart Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stewart Information Services is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stewart Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.04% next year. This indicates that Stewart Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

In the past three months, Stewart Information Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by insiders. 90.58% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC



Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -20.87% in the coming year, from $7.57 to $5.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. Stewart Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

