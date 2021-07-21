may delivered a positive earnings surprise TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Earnings results for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

TechnipFMC last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. TechnipFMC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. TechnipFMC will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TechnipFMC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.34, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.56%. The high price target for FTI is $20.00 and the low price target for FTI is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TechnipFMC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.34, TechnipFMC has a forecasted upside of 38.6% from its current price of $7.46. TechnipFMC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC does not currently pay a dividend. TechnipFMC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

In the past three months, TechnipFMC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of TechnipFMC is held by insiders. 76.58% of the stock of TechnipFMC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI



Earnings for TechnipFMC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of TechnipFMC is 10.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of TechnipFMC is 10.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.97. TechnipFMC has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

