Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Earnings results for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm earned $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Texas Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. Texas Capital Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157854”.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.26%. The high price target for TCBI is $86.00 and the low price target for TCBI is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Texas Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.79, Texas Capital Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $60.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Texas Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

In the past three months, Texas Capital Bancshares insiders have bought 381.33% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $324,900.00 in company stock and sold $67,500.00 in company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Texas Capital Bancshares is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI



Earnings for Texas Capital Bancshares are expected to decrease by -8.02% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 21.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.45. The P/E ratio of Texas Capital Bancshares is 21.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

